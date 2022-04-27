By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 19:00

Dirt racing champion Costas Takidellis dies aged 19 following horror bridge plunge. Image: Facebook

Dirt racing champion Costas Takidellis dies aged 19 following horror bridge plunge.

Tributes have poured in following the young racers’ death.

COSTAS Takidellis, a Greek dirt racing champion, dies aged 19 after the car he was driving plunged off a bridge in Athens on Wednesday, April 27.

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of April 27 in the Greek capital, with local media reports in Greece claiming the youngster’s Ford Focus ST lost control on a bridge in Nea Ionia, north Athens.

According to protagon.gr, the car was being driven by the teenager but ended up breaking through protective railings on the exit bridge and plunging to the road below.

The same news outlet reported that another young man was in the car with Takidellis, who was slightly injured in the accident.

Other reports stated a man was recovered unconscious by firefighters shortly after midnight, while another young man was rescued.

The unconscious man believed to be Takidellis was picked up by an ambulance and taken to hospital where he later died.

Konstantinos Takidellis (Yacar Sport) was crowned 2021 Champion in the Panhellenic Cross car Championship EKO Racing Dirt Games.

Tributes flooded social media following the young sports star’s death.

The Greek Motor Racing Association bid farewell to the 19-year-old Kostas, uploading a photo of the young man, with the post.

“Good racing on the tracks of the sky Konstantinos… The ASMA expresses its deepest condolences to his family. May he be the last victim of the asphalt…”.

Distressing video footage shows the extent of the wreckage as a result of the accident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.