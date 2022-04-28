Imprisoned former President of Georgia says Ukraine will win the war in handwritten note from prison cell

By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 19:32

Imprisoned former President of Georgia stated that Ukraine will win the war in a handwritten note from his prison cell.

The former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili,who is currently imprisoned in Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, has stated that Ukraine will win the war, as reported by Reuters.

Saakashvili lead Georgia to fight against Russia for a short period in an attempt to reclaim renegade regions in 2008, losing Georgian territory to Russia.

“Ukraine will emerge as one united nation,” Saakashvili, 54, stated in a handwritten note passed to Reuters via his lawyers from a prison cell in Georgia, for what he states are allegations fuelled by politics.

“Ukraine will distance itself from Russia for a very long time and together with Poland will become a major power broker in Europe,” he stated

“He (Zelensky) demonstrated exceptional Churchillian qualities which many people thought were long forgotten,” Saakashvili said, comparing Zelenskiy’s resolve to that of Winston Churchill, Britain’s prime minister during World War Two. He is the new Churchill in this part of Europe and will determine not only things that will happen in Ukraine but in many countries around it, including Russia.”

Saakashvili gave no further indications to his reasons for believing that Ukraine would win the war, but the news comes at a time of escalating tension between both sides with reports of a Ukrainian man allegedly being tortured by Russian Forces for 12 days with finger cut off and four broken ribs, as well as The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine publicly announcing the official figures on combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces.

