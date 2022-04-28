By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 2:10

BREAKING: Police investigating two ‘sudden deaths’ in Northern Ireland

Both incidents happened hours apart on Wednesday, April 27.

POLICE in Northern Ireland are investigating two ‘sudden deaths’ that occurred on Wednesday, April 27. The two incidents happened hours apart in Downpatrick and Co Armagh, respectively.

Downpatrick

The ‘sudden death‘ of a teenager was reported in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland at around 11:12 am on Wednesday, April 27.

Multiple emergency service vehicles attended the scene at Kennedy Square including an air ambulance.

Local media have reported that the teenager died suddenly at a private address in the area.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said at the time: “Police are currently in attendance at a sudden death in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick. There are no further details at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “We received a 999 call at 11.12 am following a medical incident at a private address in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick.

“NIAS attended in the Downpatrick area and sent an air ambulance, three emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the scene.”

SDLP South Down candidate Colin McGrath paid tribute to the teen and stated that the “whole community is in shock” following the news.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends following this tragic incident. Losing a loved one is always a terribly painful experience and I can’t imagine what they are going through at this difficult time,” he said.

“I would ask that people respect this family’s privacy as they come to terms with their unimaginable loss. I’m sure the local community in Downpatrick will come together, rally around them and provide support in the weeks and months ahead.”

Co Armagh

Police are investigating the ‘sudden death‘ of a man who was found at around 3.30 pm in the Co Armagh village of Bessbrook on Wednesday, April 27.

According to police, the body of a man – believed to be in his 20s – was discovered close to a river in the Green Road area of the village.

A PSNI spokesperson said at the time: “Police are currently in attendance at the sudden death of a man at the Green Road area of Bessbrook this afternoon (Wednesday 27th April). There are no further details at this stage.

“We are aware of images circulating online and ask people not to share the image out of respect for the family.”

A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call just before 3.30 pm, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

“Following reports of a male having been found unconscious in the Green Road area of Bessbrook, NIAS despatched two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident,” they added.

“No one was taken from the scene.”

Councillor Declan Murphy said: “Police have said that the body of a male has been found and they believe no crime has been committed at this time.

“There will be no further details until the family of the deceased have been notified. It would appear that someone arrived at the scene and took a photograph which has circulated on social media and I utterly condemn this disrepectful act.

“I would like to send my sincere condolences to the young man’s family who are now grieving following this tragedy.”