Mossos d’Esquadra shoot armed bank robber in the leg

By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 16:04

Credit: Mossos Instagram

Mossos d’Esquadra shoot an armed bank robber in the leg in Spain’s Lleida.

Officers from the Catalan police were confronted by an armed bank robber in Lleida. The officers were forced to shoot the bank robber in the leg to control him.

The Mossos d’Esquadra revealed that the man was armed with a knife when he entered a bank in the Bordeta district of Lleida on Monday, May 2 at around 11am.

When the officers arrived on the scene they discovered the man was already outside the bank but as they attempted to detain him he wielded a knife and attempted to attack the officers.

The officers decided to shoot the man when they realised that they were in danger and had no other option. An ambulance was called and the robber was quickly transferred to the University Hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida, according to La Vanguardia.

