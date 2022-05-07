Malaga Provincial Council allocates €4 million for road conservation

By Chris King • 07 May 2022 • 3:11

Credit: Shutterstock

€4 million has been allocated for the conservation of 860km of roads by Malaga Provincial Council



Malaga Provincial Council, this Friday 6, allocated a total budget of €4 million which will be used for road conservation and maintenance. Four companies have been awarded the contracts for this work, which will run until 2024. Their job will be to deal with any incidents that occur on the 118 roads of the 860km network.

Francisco Oblare, the councillor for Development and Infrastructure, explained that the attention to provincial roads by the Provincial Roads and Works Service is functionally divided: “for reasons of efficiency, and effectiveness of geographical proximity”.

The system is split into four areas: Axarquia, Norte-Antequera, Valle del Guadalhorce, and Serrania de Ronda. In each of them, there is a million euros for the work to be carried out.

Tuccitana de Contratas, SAU, won the contract to cover the Axarquia area. Construcciones Maygar, SL will look after Norte-Antequera; Excavaciones Montosa, SL in Guadalhorce Valley, and Mejoras Bituminosas SA for Serrania de Ronda.

Oblare detailed that the road maintenance service includes, for example, the clearing and cleaning of ditches. It also covers actions necessary to alleviate the processes of road degradation due to wear and tear. Improving road safety, and attending to incidents that occur due to accidents or inclement weather are also part of the contractual obligations.

As highlighted by the councillor, aspects such as the most profitable economic proposal were taken into account when awarding the contracts. Specifically, the percentage of discount on the unit prices offered by each company.

Different environmentally sustainable criteria were taken also into account, such as the use of zero per cent emission vehicles, and the use of 100 per cent recycled aggregates (gravel) in scheduled actions, as reported by 101tv.es.

