Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz wins the Mutua Madrid Masters 1000

By Chris King • 08 May 2022 • 21:18

Image of Carlos Alcaraz. Credit: [email protected]

Carlos Alcaraz, aged just 19, has won the ATP Mutua Madrid Masters 1000 after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final.



Carlos Alcaraz, Spain’s newest tennis star, at the age of just 19, has today, Sunday, May 8, won the Mutua Madrid Masters 1000. This is the only ATP tournament to be held annually on Spanish soil.

Winning in two straight sets, 6-3 6-1, it was an incredible finish to an amazing week for the young man from the province of Murcia. On his way to today’s final, he had knocked out both Novak Djokovic and his compatriate, Rafael Nadal.

In today’s match at the Caja Magica tennis centre, 19-year-old Alcaraz was facing the No3 seed, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, also the defending champion. The German had reached the final after overcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fourth seed, from Greece, in a match that went into the early hours.

This is the second ATP Masters 1000 event title that Alcaraz has won this year, adding to his win last month in Miami. He already has four tournament wins to his name since the start of the year.

After a joyous victory, Alcaraz said: “This tournament is special for me because it’s a tournament I came and watched when I was seven or eight”.

It is debatable whether Zverev had tired legs from his semi-final that eventually finished at 1am local time today. Alcaraz started the match like a whirlwind, and the German was incapable of dealing with it. With the full support of a partisan crowd, the teenager broke Zverev to go 4-2 ahead, before claiming the first set.

Needing only one hour and four minutes, Carlos Alcaraz wrapped up the Madrid title with a crushing 6-1 second set score. After this win, the young Spaniard will move up to N06 in the world, as he looks forward to Paris and the French Open later this month.

