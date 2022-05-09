By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 23:31

Flight returns after bird collision stunning passengers Credit: Creative Commons

On Saturday, May, 7, an EasyJet flight was forced to return to Glasgow airport after reportedly hitting a bird.

The flight left Glasgow airport at 4.pm and was headed to Faro Airport, Portugal, but shortly after take off the plane had to turn back after a bird struck the aircraft, landing back at Glasgow at 4.50pm, as reported by the Daily Record.

Following the incident an EasyJet spokesperson stated: “EasyJet can confirm that the Captain of flight EZY6843 from Glasgow to Faro took the decision to return to Glasgow following a bird strike.”

The aircraft landed normally and was met by emergency services as a precaution only and in line with procedures. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is EasyJet’s highest priority,” continued the spokesperson.

“Unfortunately as there was no replacement aircraft available to operate the flight to Faro or the return flight EZY6844 from Faro to Glasgow, we provided customers with the option of transferring to another flight for free or receiving a refund if they no longer wished to travel, as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required,” explained the spokesperson.

“While this was outside of easyJet’s control, we apologise for any inconvenience experienced”, stated the EasyJet spokesperson on behalf of the low cost airline.