By Joshua Manning • 09 May 2022 • 23:31
Flight returns after bird collision stunning passengers
Credit: Creative Commons
The flight left Glasgow airport at 4.pm and was headed to Faro Airport, Portugal, but shortly after take off the plane had to turn back after a bird struck the aircraft, landing back at Glasgow at 4.50pm, as reported by the Daily Record.
Following the incident an EasyJet spokesperson stated: “EasyJet can confirm that the Captain of flight EZY6843 from Glasgow to Faro took the decision to return to Glasgow following a bird strike.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.