09 May 2022
Tensions rise between China and Taiwan
Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense
On Monday, May, 9, The People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) spoke out on the alleged violations of Taiwan’s airspace and released an official statement that read:
“BEIJING, May 9 — The naval, air and conventional missile forces of the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command held drills in seas and airspace to the east and southwest of Taiwan Island from May 6 to 8, in a bid to test and improve the joint operations capability of multiple services and arms.”
On Friday, May, 6, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence reported 18 warplanes belonging to China’s army entering Taiwan’s Defence zone, with multiple further violations being reported since.
“One PLA KA-28 ASW entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 9, 2022. Please check our official website for more information” read a tweet posted in the afternoon of Monday, May, 9, by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence.
One PLA KA-28 ASW entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 9, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/5URggwpANm pic.twitter.com/4cRlPr3oem
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 9, 2022
Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense
“2 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW and KA-28 ASW) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 8, 2022. Please check our official website for more information” read another tweet posted by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence, a day earlier on Sunday, May, 8.
2 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW and KA-28 ASW) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 8, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/sug7u3nGKu pic.twitter.com/ByQE5Stufi
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 8, 2022
“5 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW, KJ-500 AEW&C, H-6*2 and Y-8 EW) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 7, 2022. Please check our official website for more information” read yet another tweet posted by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence, on Saturday, May, 7.
5 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW, KJ-500 AEW&C, H-6*2 and Y-8 EW) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 7, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/HRwGFv6fQU pic.twitter.com/iEWFXL3W9V
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 7, 2022
Joshua Manning
