Hottest May in a century as Britain to swelter in sunshine

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 May 2022 • 16:05

Image: Temperatures forecast to soar for May. Credit: Creative Commons/stevepb

The UK is on track for one of the hottest spells of spring weather for almost 100 years, according to forecasters.

May is reportedly set for “temperatures could hit the high 20s Celsius” through the second half of the month, The Daily Express reported on Monday, May 9.

It is believed that a scorching blast of heat will push up from southern Europe.

A 1,200-mile high pressure system building across Europe into Britain this week is expected to draw heat in from from the Continent.

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, told The Express: “Very warm weather will start to come in from the southeast through the latter part of the week.

“Then, next weekend, we will start to see the real heat pick up as warm air comes in across the Continent from the South of France and Italy.

“This is the result of high pressure which will pick up a continental air flow, and it keeps the warm air over us into the middle of May.

“Temperatures could hit the high 20s Celsius after next weekend.”

That would be a marked contrast to May last year, which was the coldest since 1996. Weather models show thermometers could hit 28 degrees Celsius through the start of the second half of the month.

Daily temperature maximums could be exceeded. The records for that period are 27.8 Celsius measured in Camden, London, on May 16, 1925; 28.9 Celsius in West Yorkshire, on May 17, 1952, and 28.3 Celsius in Glenbranter, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, on May 19, 1948.

The welcome May forecast comes as Spain is to bask in unusually high temperatures this week.

