By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 May 2022 • 9:14

Source: UK: Temperatures to drop as the rain and winds return https://www.flickr.com/photos/sntsh/36382208006/

The good weather enjoyed across Britain over the last week is set to change with a new front bringing rain, a drop in temperature and a return of the wind gusts seen earlier in the year.

Forecasts provided by the MetOffice, the UK’s official meteorological agency, show that the start of the week will continue to enjoy warm temperatures but that the rain will begin moving in to the north on Tuesday, spreading south as the week goes on.

Here are all the latest details for this week's weather pic.twitter.com/TylQ59sVaF — Met Office (@metoffice) May 8, 2022

Unsettled conditions can be expected from Monday with temperatures in the south reaming around 20 degrees for most of the day, however temperatures in the north will begin to fall as the rain moves in. Highs in the north and in Scotland could struggle to get much above 15 degrees.

As the weather front moves in, conditions will be cloudier and the wind will pick up, with gusts of up to 90mph expected in places.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see temperatures across the country drop into the middle teens before recovering a little on Thursday, however that respite will be short-lived with temperatures due to fall again on Friday as heavier rain moves in.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to single digits in the more northern parts of the country, with generally colder nights across the whole of the UK.

The sun will continue to feel warm in those areas that receive respite from the cloudy and wet conditions, as the rain and winds return, bringing colder temperatures across the UK.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.