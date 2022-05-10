By Joshua Manning • 10 May 2022 • 20:53
Spanish cyclist dies following heart attack at Morocco's Titan Desert
Credit: Twitter @TitanDesert
On Monday, May, 8, it was announced that the 50-year-old Spanish Cyclist, Ernesto Escolano, died following a heart attack in the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday, May, 8.
The Aragonese cyclist, who wore bib number 521, required emergency medical assistance on the second stage, at km 82, where he was attended to by the track medical team, who gave him first aid to stabilise him.
He was then transferred by helicopter to the Mohammed VI University Hospital Centre in Marrachech, where he died shortly afterwards despite medical efforts, explained the Titan Desert organisation’s official statement.
It is not currently known whether the Spanish cyclist had any pre-existing heart conditions.
The Garmin Titan Desert was founded in 2006 and it is a six-day mountain bike race consisting of multiple stages and held annually in the Morrocco desert between the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains.
The news of the death of the Spanish cyclist follows similar news of a 71-year-old British passenger who died last Friday night after allegedly suffering a heart attack in the middle of a flight from London to Lisbon.
