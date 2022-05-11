By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 May 2022 • 21:46

Barbie doll’s new range gets even more inclusive Source: Mattel

Mattel, the makers of the iconic girl’s toy doll Barbie, have announced that it is making the range even more inclusive.

The new range will be launched in June, Barbie’s 63rd year, maintaining the doll amongst the top-selling girl’s toys as makers Mattel keep the range in touch with a changing world.

Global Head of Barbie Dolls, Lisa McKnight, said in a press release that the new range will help kids “see themselves reflected in the range” adding that it was important for them to “understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion.”

The new range will deal with differences that range from a Barbie that wears hearing aids to a Ken who has a skin condition.

Dr. Jen Richardson, a leading practitioner in educational audiology, was brought in to help accurately portray behind-the-ear hearing aids. He believes that the pony tailed Barbie with hot pink hearing aids could help to remove the stigma of wearing the devices.

He added: “I’m beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them.”

Going one step further, Mattel have moved away from the stereotypical svelte Barbie, adding different body types to the range. Included are Barbie’s with smaller chests to fuller figures and Ken’s that are less muscular, more realistic.

The new dolls broaden a range that has been increased in recent years to include Barbie in a wheelchair, Barbie with a prosthetic leg and a black Barbie with an afro that turned into a world bestseller.

Barbie has entertained kids for more than 60 years and as the new doll’s range gets more inclusive, the makers are confident that it will go on to attract a whole new generation.

