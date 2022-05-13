By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 15:23

BREAKING NEWS: Fire breaks out in the centre of Irkutsk Russia Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On Friday, May, 13, a fire broke out next to the Theatre for Young Spectators in Irkutsk Russia.

“The building next to the TYUZ in the center of Irkutsk is burning on an area of ​​800 square meters, 50 people were evacuated. The fire has already spread to the annex to the TYUZ. It is still difficult to say whether the theater itself is on fire, the Ministry of Emergencies”, read a tweet posted on the fire in Irkutsk Russia.

“One more video of the fire in the center of Irkutsk” read another follow up tweet.

“Irkutsk’s historic centre is on fire. Local telegraph channels report that the fire has engulfed buildings at the intersection of Lenin and Karla Marksa streets,” read another tweet showing footage of the fire.

В Иркутске горит исторический центр города Местные телеграм-каналы сообщают, что огонь охватил здания на пересечении улиц Ленина и Карла Маркса. pic.twitter.com/J5foSBNre8 — Вот Так (@vottak_tv) May 13, 2022

The cause of the fire that has broken out in the city of Irkutsk, Russia is currently unknown.

Irkutsk has a population of over 600,000 inhabitants, ranking as the 25th largest city in Russia by population, as well as being the largest city and administrative centre of Irkutsk, Oblast, Russia.

The news of the fire in Irkutsk, Russia, follows news that broke yesterday on Thursday, May, 12, when it was reported that “Vsevolod Bobrov”, the project 23120 Russian ship that was sailing on the Black Sea towards Zminiiy island, also known as Snake Island, Ukraine, was hit by Ukrainian forces.

