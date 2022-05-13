By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 13:22

BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine accuses Russia's military of creating fake propaganda videos Credit: Twitter @DI_Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has claimed that Russia’s military are forcing Russian soldiers to create fake propaganda videos that show a successful war effort.

On Friday, May, 13, the Defence intelligence of Ukraine took to Twitter to accuse Russia’s military of creating fake propaganda videos stating:

“Russian propagandists coerce the occupants to star in propaganda videos. The occupants are forced to dig trenches in tilting areas and take out equipment of forward positions, fire mortars, tanks, artillery and engage in assault actions.”

The full statement given by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated:

“To imitate the successful offensive of the “other world’s army” and to create a picture of the humanism of “liberation fighters”, Russian propagandists are forcing the commanders of the occupying units to take their personnel and military equipment from the forward positions and leave them at their disposal to take part in the filming of propaganda videos and fake “reports from the frontline”.”

“The occupants are forced to dig trenches to simulate the situation of forward positions, fire mortars, tanks and artillery, carry out assault actions and carry out the plundering of the territory.”

“In order to create stories, propagandists demand that the occupants repeatedly replace and reshape the territory already cleared of munitions.”

“During one of these “reshuffles” on the Arabat Spit, located between the Henichsek Strait, on the shores of Crimea, Ukraine, a number of Russians sustained shrapnel wounds and contusions.”

“However, according to the Kremlin Goebbels, it only made the picture more realistic and ensured a better impact of the story on the Russians’ images.”

The news comes just as Ukrainian forces reportedly hit a Russian logistics ship named Vsevolod Bobrov, with Russian forces allegedly taking to the Black Sea immediately in retaliation.

