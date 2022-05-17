By Matthew Roscoe • 17 May 2022 • 10:06

BREAKING: Belgium once again refuses extradition of rapper Valtònyc to Spain. Image: @workinpana/ Twitter

THE Court of Appeal of Ghent (Belgium) has decided not to extradite rapper Valtònyc to Spain, according to his lawyer. However, the judgment can still be appealed .

The Spanish justice system demanded the extradition of Mallorcan rapper Josep Miquel Arenas ‘Beltrán’, known as Valtònyc, in relation to the crime of ‘exalting terrorism and insulting the Crown and State institutions’.

Simon Bekaert, a lawyer who, together with his father, Paul Bekaert, represents the musician in Belgium, tweeted on Tuesday, May 17: “Victory. Court of appeal ruling Ghent. Even after cassation no extradition @valtonyc.”

Victory. Court of appeal ruling Ghent. Even after cassation no extradition @valtonyc — Simon Bekaert (@Simonbekaert) May 17, 2022

Mr Arenas said following the victory on Tuesday, May 17: “Today was a hard day because we didn’t know what could happen. I decided to come here for a fundamental rights issue, and that’s how it has been. I want to start living. It has to be vindicated and done. politics, but I also want to live.”

🔴 @valtonyc: "Avui era un dia dur, perquè no sabíem què podia passar. Vaig decidir venir aquí per un tema de drets fonamentals, i així ha estat. Tinc ganes començar a viure. S'ha de reivindicar i fer política, però també vull viure".#ElsMatinsTV3

▶ https://t.co/sOiJdYDLPx pic.twitter.com/pWYWvmi1qc — Els matins TV3 (@elsmatins) May 17, 2022

The artist fled to Belgium after being sentenced to 3 and a half years in a Spanish prison in 2018. Beltrán was charged with insulting the Spanish monarchy and glorifying terrorism.

Prior to today’s result, the justice system in Belgium rejected a call to surrender the Catalan-language rapper to Spain on Tuesday, December 28.

Speaking after the victory in December, Valtònyc said Belgium magistrates had “shown that they are independent” and also respected “21st century European standards”.

The musician added at the time: “Belgian society can be happy that the right of expression, the freedom to express oneself, has been respected.”

Valtónyc should have begun a two-year and nine months sentence on February 13, 2021, but barricaded himself in Lleida University to avoid jail.

However, he was eventually arrested by Barcelona police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, at 8 am on Monday, February 16, 2021, after locking himself away with dozens of supporters the previous day.

