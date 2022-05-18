Tragic news as another footballer dies after collapsing on the pitch

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 May 2022 • 8:52

Image: @LlanelliTownAFC/ Twitter

FORMER Swansea defender Mark Davies died at the age of 49 after collapsing on the pitch during a cup final over the weekend. Tributes flooded social media following the tragic news of the footballer’s death.

The former Swans footballer was playing in an over-45s final in Wales on Sunday, May 15, when he tragically dropped dead after collapsing on the field.

Despite emergency medical assistance, the Llanelli Town player was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davies, who played three times for Swansea during the 1991-92 season, lined up for Llanelli as they took on Penybont in the Wales Veterans’ Cup final but suddenly died. No official cause of death has been released.

Tributes flooded social media for the man once tasked with marking George Weah during Swansea’s European Cup Winners’ Cup matchups against Arsene Wenger’s Monaco.

Llanelli Town said: “It devastates us to announce the untimely death of our Veterans, Reserve team Player and Friend Mr Mark Davies. Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go to Marks’ Family at this sad time.

“Sadly, Mark passed away playing the game that he loved and graced for many years in this area.

“Mark also played for many years for Dafen Welfare AFC and our thoughts also go to his friends there.

“Mark will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. Mark was a truly lovely guy a gentleman on and off the field. RIP Mark.”

It devastates us to announce the untimely death of our Veterans, Reserve team Player and Friend Mr Mark Davies. Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go to Marks' Family at this sad time. (1) pic.twitter.com/cKBFeHGTDp — Llanelli Town AFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LlanelliTownAFC) May 16, 2022

Swansea paid tribute, writing: “Rest in peace, Mark Davies.

“Everyone at Swansea City sends their sincerest condolences to Mark’s friends and family at this sad time.

“Once a Jack, always a Jack.”

Rest in peace, Mark Davies ❤️ Everyone at Swansea City sends their sincerest condolences to Mark’s friends and family at this sad time. Once a Jack, always a Jack 🤍🖤 👉 https://t.co/6cVNxh6w4A pic.twitter.com/igxO0qsNwN — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 16, 2022

Dafen Welfare AFC said: “Tragic, desperate news with Mark Davies’ sudden passing. Our thoughts are with Mark’s children, friends and family.

“He was a massive force within our club in his time here. A captain, a leader. Our captain, our leader. Most importantly a really nice guy and a friend.

“He was a Swan, then became a Dafen Bluebird.”

Noel Mooney, FA Wales’ chief executive, said: “We are devastated to hear this – Mark was a football person and a Cymru supporter. May he Rest In Peace – from all at the FAW.”

Mr Davies’ death is the latest in a string of current or ex-footballer collapsing on the pitch.

On January 8, 32-year-old footballer Ousmane Coulibaly, who plays for Qatar side Al Wakrah, suffered a heart attack during the middle of a league game in Qatar. He collapsed in the goal but was later revived in hospital.

Prior to this, 25-year-old Marcos Menaldo collapsed at the end of a training session on Monday, January 3, ahead of the new season with his side, Deportivo Marquense of Guatemala.

Menaldo received emergency CPR treatment on the pitch of the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in San Marcos after collapsing before being transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he tragically died.

Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died aged 29 after collapsing during the warm-up before his side’s Omantel League game on December 22. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

And Marin Cacic collapsed during a training session and was rushed to hospital where he was placed into a coma before he later died aged 23 after suffering a heart attack.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.