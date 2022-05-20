By Chris King • 20 May 2022 • 19:37
Image showing location of the earthquake.
Credit: [email protected]_Sismologia
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale was recorded by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) this Friday, May 20. Its epicentre was located in Alboran Sur, off the coast of Morocco, at a depth of 8km according to the IGN reports.
In a three hour period following this quake – which occurred at 2:35pm – another 20 tremors were recorded in the Alboran Sea. Aftershocks are continuing to be felt in the Malaga region. There have been no reports of any damage to buildings, or injuries to the public.
Seismic movements are updated almost to the minute by the IGN, with movement also being reported in the provinces of Granada and Almeria. The 20 quakes that occurred after the large one have all been of a smaller magnitude, with one registering 3.6 magnitude at 2.43pm, while the rest were between 2.0 and 3.0 degrees.
An intensity of between IV and V was reported by IGN with the largest quake. At IV it means that it would have been felt over a wide area, with a moderate vibration being noticed inside buildings to some degree, but not outside. A slight shaking or swaying of the building could possibly have been felt.
When the intensity is V, as has been the case, an earthquake is considered “strong”, meaning it is felt inside buildings by most and outside by some.
Another earthquake occurred in the same area earlier this morning, also of intensity IV, although it was hardly felt as it was at night and occurred at a depth of 30km. As of 2:35pm, among the many earthquakes recorded, there have been two of intensity III (weak), and two of intensity II (hardly felt).
