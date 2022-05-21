Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wants to supply Moldova with weaponry

By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 2:46

Photo of Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss. image: [email protected]

Liz Truss has revealed she wants to supply weaponry to Moldova to defend the nation from any Russian invasion



During an interview this Friday, May 20, with The Telegraph, British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, revealed that she wants to supply Moldova with weapons. This would be done to protect the small country from any Russian threat she insisted.

“I would want to see Moldova equipped to NATO standard. This is a discussion we’re having with our allies”, explained Ms Truss. She added: “Putin has been absolutely clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia – and just because his attempts to take Kyiv weren’t successful it doesn’t mean he’s abandoned those ambitions”.

Moldova is not a NATO member and for some weeks there has been growing concern that the tiny nation could become the next target for invasion by the Russian leader.

Its military force is currently equipped with Soviet-era equipment. This would subsequently be replaced with modern weaponry should the plan to arm them come to fruition. Full instruction and training would also need to be given to Moldova’s military on the use of this new equipment.

The UK is seen as being one of the major supporters of Ukraine and its President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s determined efforts to defend his country against the Russian invaders. Expanding this military assistance to help Moldova would push Britain further into the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe.

