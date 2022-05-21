By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 May 2022 • 8:19

Mercadona donates €1.5 million to help Ukraine refugees in Spain and Portugal Inage: Carloss, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The leading supermarket chain, Mercadona, has said it will donate €1.5 million to Ukraine refugees in Spain and Portugal to provide them with help in their time of need.

The company said that it wants to show its solidarity with and support for Ukrainians affected by the war. It says it will do this in the way it knows best, which is to help with the cost of basic necessities.

Cards containing €50 will be made available to refugees that have arrived in the country between June and December, which can be redeemed at any Mercadona store. The company hopes to help more than 5,000 people in the process.

The cards will be made available through the official reception centres for displaced persons from Ukraine, who arrive in either Spain or Portugal.

But the company is not only providing cards that individuals can redeem at their stores, it is donating basic necessities to the Reception, Attention and Referral Centres (CREADE) for Ukrainian refugees. These are located throughout Spain, with the level and type of support provided being dependent on the needs of the particular centre.

🇺🇦 Ayuda a refugiados de #Ucrania 🇺🇦

🤝Donación de 1,5 M€ en Tarjetas Sociedad para compras básicas de personas refugiadas en España y Portugal en nuestras tiendas.

🍽️Donaciones de productos a los Centros oficiales de refugiados ucranianos. Más info ➡️ https://t.co/aeQDO6EYvv pic.twitter.com/mclvDyoXKy — Mercadona (@Mercadona) May 20, 2022

Mercadona is just one of many companies on the peninsula who have come out in support of Ukraine refugees, with their donation going a little way to help those who do arrive in Spain and Portugal get started.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.