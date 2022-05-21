By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 20:48

Photo of person with monkeypox. Credit: CDC's Public Health Image Library Media ID #2329 Public Domain

The Andalucian Health Minister has reported that Malaga province now has four suspected cases of monkeypox



Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Health Minister, reported today, Saturday, May 21, that there have so far been four suspected cases of monkeypox detected in Malaga province. He added that there is another one in Granada province, which means there are five possible infections in Andalucia.

As reported by malagahoy.es, the minister explained that although one of the cases has been confirmed by the Andalucian authorities, ‘official confirmation’ is pending from the National Centre for Microbiology, based in Madrid.

Three of the patients have been treated at the Costa del Sol Hospital, in the Malaga city of Marbella, and the fourth was in the Malaga District hospital. None of the men is related, and only one of them has recently been abroad, to Africa. The origin of the infections is still unknown.

Specialists consulted by malagahoy.es clarified that monkeypox is not a fatal disease, but said that “it is logical that those who suffer from it should be concerned, although it is usually mild”. Infections are known to occur through close and sustained contact, in many cases through the bedding.

Last Thursday, the first case of monkeypox was detected in Andalucia at Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital. The patient is reported to be at home isolating, with a mild infection.

Aguirre stressed that the five possible cases present “a very good clinical evolution, without hospital admission”. He sent a message of tranquillity to the public, because the symptoms of these infections “are not very virulent, and can be totally cured with a treatment that has been asymptomatic until now”.

He added that the Ministry was working closely with the Spanish Medicines Agency, and was prepared to offer antivirals if necessary. Aguirre pointed out that this smallpox “is one more zoonosis, a transmission from animal to person”.

“Andalucia has launched all epidemiological surveillance systems and has a commendable public health system right now that is aware that Andalucians are as healthy as possible”, the health minister concluded.

