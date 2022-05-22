By Chris King • 22 May 2022 • 20:27

Photo of the Benidorm seafront. Credit: Creative Commons.

Benidorm, the popular British holiday destination on the Costa Blanca is back in demand, and as busy as ever.

The pandemic did no favours to holiday destinations around the world. One of the most popular of those resorts for British tourists has to be Benidorm, on Spain’s sunny Costa Blanca. This vibrant town has been one of the biggest attractions for Brits since the 1970s.

Having just spent 10 days in Benidorm, I can tell you from personal experience that the resort is back, and as busy as ever. The streets were bustling with holidaymakers all day long and they were not just Brits of course. As I strolled along the magnificent promenade, I heard loads of Spanish, French, Dutch, and German accents, among others.

I had the pleasure of staying in the luxurious adults-only, four-star, Flash Hotel, located in a prime spot, just a short walk from the seafront. For lovers of nightlife, this hotel is the perfect place, from where you have easy access to explore the very busy streets full of excellent cabaret bars.

If you have been to Benidorm before then I need not inform you of the incredible array of entertainment that is on offer. There are top comedians, fantastic Beatles and Queen tribute bands, plus solo tributes to a whole range of famous singers, including Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, and of course, Elvis Presley.

Almost every cabaret bar was packed full of people as I did the rounds at night, a true sign that Benidorm is really back to its best again.

For those who want to watch a spectacular stage show in total style and comfort, then you have the best nightspot in Europe on your doorstep – the stunning Benidorm Palace. An abundance of famous names and top productions have performed at this illustrious venue throughout the years.

The food in the Flash Hotel restaurant was superb, but I still ventured out to sample some of the international food that was available. This included the amazing Nepalese restaurant that I always visit.

Sitting with Alejandro Sabat Cuevas, the commercial manager of the Flash Hotel, he informed me that his occupancy was already level with that of 2019, and was expected to climb even higher as the peak season approaches. “It is a pleasure to have the British tourists back in Benidorm after a two-year break”, Mr Cuevas told me.

The chain’s other hotel in town, the Rosamar – just 200 yards along the street from the Flash – is currently undergoing a refurb and should be ready in June the manager said. I was lucky enough to be given a tour around the hotel and it’s going to be a lovely facility for a holiday when it reopens.

