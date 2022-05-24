By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 16:23

BREAKING NEWS: Retired Russian Air Force Major General shot down in Ukraine sky

Retired Russian Air Force Major General, 63-year-old Kanamat Botashov was shot down in the sky over Ukraine on May, 22, according to Russian Telegram messages, as reported by the BBC.

Retired Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashov’s former colleagues reported the incident on the condition of anonymity for personal security concerns.

On May, 22, the Ukrainian General Staff stated that a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the skies over Luhansk Region, Ukraine. The aircraft failed to eject.

One of Botashev’s former service members confirmed that the retired general was flying the Su-25 in Ukraine.

“Kanamat was killed today! Popasna area, 8:25.The first approach NARs, the second – bombs. Stinger on the way out of the attack, explosion in the air and everything,” said a participant in the discussion in one of the Russian telegram channels.

An administrator deleted the comment, but other participants continued the discussion using the initials K.H.B.

“Goodbye Commander. There are few people on this planet who have lived the sky as you have. The sky takes the best, today it took you,” wrote the Fighterbomber telegram channel, authoritative in Russian military pilot circles.

Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev is currently the highest-ranking officer known to have died since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.