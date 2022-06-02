By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 16:21

Russia holds funeral for Russian Major General shot down in Ukraine Credit: karachaevsk.info

Retired Russian Air Force Major General, 63-year-old Kanamat Botashev was shot down in the sky over Ukraine on May, 22.

The funeral of the Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev who was killed in Ukraine, was announced by the administration of the Karachaevsk urban district, Russia, on Wednesday, June 1, and stated:

“A ceremony of farewell to retired Major General of Russian Air Force Kanamat Khuseyevich Botashev, who died heroically in the performance of his military duty, will be held in Karachaevsk

tomorrow, June 2, in the Central Square of Karachaevsk.”

A Janaza namaz (funeral prayer) will also be performed in the square.

On May, 22, the Ukrainian General Staff stated that a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the skies over Luhansk Region, Ukraine. The aircraft failed to eject.

The retired Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev’s former colleagues reported the incident on the condition of anonymity for personal security concerns.

One of Botashev’s former service members confirmed that the retired general was flying the Su-25 in Ukraine.

“Kanamat was killed today! Popasna area, 8:25.The first approach NARs, the second – bombs. Stinger on the way out of the attack, explosion in the air and everything,” said a participant in the discussion in one of the Russian telegram channels.

Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev is currently the highest-ranking officer known to have died since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

