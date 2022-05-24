By Matthew Roscoe • 24 May 2022 • 9:56

Ukraine kills hundreds more as Russian combat losses revealed as of May 24. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Tuesday, May 24, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD revealed that Ukrainian forces killed around 150 more soldiers from Russia. This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 29,350.

Another 28 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, May 23, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Nine more tanks were also destroyed and seven more vehicles and fuel tanks.

The data revealed that two cruise missiles were also destroyed as well as four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, May 23 in the Severodonetsk region.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 24.05 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.05 ➡️ https://t.co/Fzhyu5lEJ5 pic.twitter.com/o1Rvvfloyq — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 24, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the 90th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 28 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3194 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of nine more tanks means that Russia has lost 1302 in total.

Russian forces have also lost a total of 480 UAVs following the destruction of four more.

