Texas massacre: World reacts as death toll continues to rise in deadly school shooting

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 May 2022 • 6:16

TEXAS was witness to one of the deadliest school shootings in US history after 18-year-old Salvador Romas went classroom to classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed more than 20 people, as the death toll continues to rise.

US President Joe Biden has led calls for tighter gun laws and paid tribute to those that lost their lives during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24.

Ramos killed 19 children and two adults, however, the death has continued to rise since the tragic event. Two officers were struck by gunfire, though Texas’s governor said their injuries were not serious.

Authorities in #Uvalde, Texas say Salvador Raimondo Ramos, 18, is the gunman who killed his grandmother before murdering 14 young children at a school & a teacher. Two officers were also shot but survived. He was reportedly killed by responding police. https://t.co/5RAfTmRBJq pic.twitter.com/ji6wQfR1Qr — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2022

Joe Biden said: “These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen elsewhere in the world. Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it? It’s time to turn this pain into action.”

“Tonight, there are parents who will never see their child again. Parents who will never be the same. To lose a child is to have a piece of your soul ripped away forever. I ask the nation to pray for them — to give them strength in the darkness,” he said.

He added: “As a nation we must ask: When in God’s name will we stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done? I’m sick and tired of it. We have to act.

“For every parent, for every citizen, we have to make it clear to every elected official: It’s time for action. We can do more. We must do more.”

Indiana Senator Todd Young said: “I am deeply saddened by the horrific shooting today at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Our nation mourns the innocent lives taken in this senseless tragedy.”

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy said prior to the death toll rising: “The 14 kids dead in an elementary school in Texas right now. What are we doing? What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons we have another Sandy Hook on our hands.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: “Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed, 400 miles from here. And a teacher.

As noted, the death toll has since risen to 19 children and two adults, according to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent, as reported by Texas Govenor, Greg Abbott.

Kerr continued: “When are we going to do something?”

“I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris said: “So while we don’t know all the details yet, we do know that there are parents who have lost children – families that have lost children – and their loved ones of course, and many others who may have been injured,’ the vice president said.

“So, I would normally say in a moment like this, we would also say, naturally, that our hearts break. But our hearts keep getting broken. You know, I think so many – there’s so many elected leaders in this room, you know what I’m talking about. Every time a tragedy like this happens, our hearts break. And our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families.”

She added, “And yet it keeps happening.”

“Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.”

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is now the second-deadliest school shooting in US history. It ranks just ahead of the Parkland shooting but is currently behind the shootings at Sandy Hook.

The Sandy Hook Foundation wrote on Twitter: “We are devastated about reports that multiple people are dead, including children.

“Our hearts are with the families and community as this tragic story unfolds.”