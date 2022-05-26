By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2022 • 16:31

Amsterdam Airport chaos forces KLM to temporarily suspend sales. Credit: Wikimedia

Tickets will not be sold for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights departing in the coming days until Sunday at least

According to Aviation 24, Amsterdam Schiphol, the airline’s major hub, is currently facing staff shortages which, subsequently, is causing massive delays.

A spokeswoman for Amsterdam Shipol Airport has said “we receive a lot of questions from passengers who have seen the queues at the security checkpoints and are hesitant to depart from Amsterdam Schipholl Airport.”

A union representing the staff said “something needs to be done if the current working conditions for airport employees do not change a strike on June 1 is likely.

During the First World War, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) began its life as a military airfield. It opened in this capacity in September 1916. As far as its name is concerned reports are that it dates back to the 15th century when the area was rather different.

The name, at this time, referred to low lying wetland (‘hol’ or ‘holl’) from which people could collect materials with which to construct boats (‘schip’). This wetland was even a fully-fledged lake at times during its history. However, in the 19th century it was dredged for the construction of Fort Schiphol, one of several forts located in and around Amsterdam.

