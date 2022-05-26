By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 16:30

Russian warship "Admiral Levchenko" practices missile fire in Arctic drills Credit: Wikimedia

Russian warship Admiral Levchenko, a large anti-submarine warfare ship belonging to Russia’s Northern Fleet practiced missile and artillery fire in the Barents Sea on Thursday, May, 26.

“The large anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko eliminated an enemy aircraft and adversary cruise missiles during drills in the Barents Sea. During the exercise, the warship practiced fire by the Kinzhal surface-to-air missile system, a battery of dual-purpose guns and anti-aircraft rapid-fire artillery,” the press office said in a statement, as reported by Russian state-affiliated news agency TASS.

“In addition to the air defense exercise, the shipborne artillery teams practiced striking naval targets that simulated enemy fast-speed boats and delivered fire against an uncovered floating sea mine,” the press office said.

“After practicing the combat training tasks at sea, the crew of the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Levchenko returned to its home naval base of Severomorsk. Earlier, the warship practiced torpedo fire against a submarine and other anti-submarine tasks in the Barents Sea,” the press office reported.

The news comes just a day after reports of Russia deploying two ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea following weeks of escalating tension after a Russian logistics ship was hit by Ukrainian forces.

It was also exactly a week ago that Vladislav Nazarov, an officer representing Ukraine’s South Operational Command stated that Russia has formed two detachments of warships to strengthen their position on Snake Island, on Thursday, May, 19,

