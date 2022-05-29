By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 May 2022 • 8:18

British couple arrested in Lanzarote using counterfeit euros Image CC/Frank Vicentz

The Guardia Civil have arrested a British couple after the hotel they were staying at alerted the police saying they were using counterfeit euro notes to pay.

The unnamed couple aged 27 and 30, were arrested on Saturday May 28 hotel in the town of Playa Blanca-Yaiza.

The police were alerted on May 26 when staff identified counterfeit euro notes had been used. An investigation followed, that resulted in the identification of the British couple.

A search warrant was obtained and when searching their hotel room police found another 51 fake notes.

After questioning the couple it became clear that the notes were brought with them from the UK. According to the police, the couple have admitted to knowingly using counterfeit notes.

They will now appear before the Arrecife Guard Investigating Court, where if found guilty they could be sentenced to prison for between eight and twelve years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.