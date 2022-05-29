By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 May 2022 • 8:18
British couple arrested in Lanzarote using counterfeit euros
Image CC/Frank Vicentz
The unnamed couple aged 27 and 30, were arrested on Saturday May 28 hotel in the town of Playa Blanca-Yaiza.
The police were alerted on May 26 when staff identified counterfeit euro notes had been used. An investigation followed, that resulted in the identification of the British couple.
A search warrant was obtained and when searching their hotel room police found another 51 fake notes.
After questioning the couple it became clear that the notes were brought with them from the UK. According to the police, the couple have admitted to knowingly using counterfeit notes.
They will now appear before the Arrecife Guard Investigating Court, where if found guilty they could be sentenced to prison for between eight and twelve years.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
