By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 17:01

BREAKING NEWS: Russian soldiers sign agreement to kill civilians claims SBU Credit: SBU

A captive Russian Sniper stated that Russian soldiers sign an agreement to kill civilians before heading to war as reported by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on Tuesday, May, 31.

The SBU shared footage of the Russian sniper speaking on the agreement signed by Russian soldiers, on their official Telegram, alongside a statement that read:

“The new captives no longer tell SBU investigators that they came to Ukraine for training. These were stories in the beginning, but now the occupants understand that they will be ordered to kill civilians.”

“The SBU was told about this by a fallen Russian sniper.”

“Ukrainian guards captured him during combat operations on the territory of Volnovasky district in Donetsk region.”

“We received an order to write an agreement that we were going to kill Ukrainian civilians. I wrote a report on the 29th, some wrote a refusal. But the deputy commanding officer said:

“Sign the reports again. If you don’t go, they will send you to the ‘lip’, or you will simply be dismissed,” the sniper said.”

“He made a choice – to kill Ukrainians so as not to sit in a Russian prison.But it is likely that he will be in Ukrainian prison.”

“After all, the war is over for him, he is detained and gives evidence to the SBU. He reveals not only himself, but also the wrongdoings of his other comrades-in-arms.”

The news of Putin’s Russian soldiers signing agreements to kill civilians before heading to Ukraine follows reports earlier today of two Russian soldiers being found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison, following the shelling of Kharkiv region in Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.