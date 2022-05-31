By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 14:03

BREAKING: 11 year sentence for two Russian soldiers following war crimes in Ukraine Credit: Gov.ua

On Tuesday May, 31, Two Russian soldiers were found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison, following the shelling of Kharkiv region in Ukraine.

Prosecutors of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office have secured public indictment and found two Russian soldiers guilty of war crimes for violating laws and customs of war (Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Kotel’ev district court of the Poltava region sentenced them to 11 years and 6 months’ imprisonment.

Prosecutors told the court that the occupants had destroyed critical infrastructure and residential buildings in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, and the educational facility of the Dergachiv city council.

The servicemen opened fire from the village of Malynivka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, and after the incursion, they opened fire from the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian soldiers were fully aware that they were shelling civilian infrastructure and the civilian population. They pleaded guilty in court.

Pre-trial investigation of the criminal case was carried out by the SBU Directorate in the Kharkiv region.

The news follows reports earlier today of Putin’s Russian military reportedly capturing half of the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine, according to local military officials.

