Provisional prison for kamikaze driver who orphaned a four-month-old baby in Valencia

Image of two Guardia Civil. Credit: Guardia Civil.

A kamikaze driver who killed a young couple after allegedly driving into them in the Valencian town of Canals, has been given provisional prison.

A ‘kamikaze’ driver who killed a young Honduran couple this Saturday, May 28, by allegedly driving his vehicle into them on purpose, has today, Monday, May 30, been sent to provisional prison, as reported by levante-emv.com.

The incident occurred in the town of La Costera in the Valencian Community. Antonio Manuel G, the detained driver is a resident of the town of Canals. In the Court of First Instance and Instruction No1 of Xativa, he has been given provisional prison, without bail.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s event. It is reportedly being conducted in an open case, to avoid further prejudice, for a crime of reckless driving resulting in death.

Veronica Ene, from MND lawyers is representing the family of the deceased. Upon leaving the court, she confirmed that provisional detention had been ordered without bail for the detainee. “He has declared according to his version of the facts . He doesn’t remember much and he is crying, but he has neither apologised nor pleaded guilty”.

The lawyer explained that the case is in the preliminary phase, with an ongoing investigation: “There are many witness statements. But he can be charged with various crimes, such as reckless driving, aggravated reckless homicide, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs”.

Knowing that justice is being sought to the greatest extent possible is a consolation to the family. “We are also making arrangements for the repatriation of the bodies, hopefully, it will be a matter of days”, Ms Ene.

