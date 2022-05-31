Ryanair issues a warning to passengers who have flights booked

By Chris King • 31 May 2022 • 22:17
Image of Ryanair aircraft.
Image: Ryanair Press Office
Ryanair has today, Tuesday, May 31, sent an email to all passengers who have flights booked with them, according to thesun.co.uk. This communication has been made in an effort to assist customers and help them to avoid some of the horrendous situations at both check-in and airport security that passengers have reported over the last few days.
It should be pointed out though that Ryanair have not been caught up in these events, and appear to have come through it unscathed. This is unlike TUI, British Airways, and Easyjet, all of whom have had to cancel hundreds of flights. As a result, many families have suffered terribly from the ensuing airport chaos.
“Please arrive at the airport three hours prior to the departure of your Ryanair flight as we are experiencing security delays at the airport”, read the email from Ryanair. It added: “Please note, that our boarding gates close 30 minutes prior to the departure of your flight”.
Images posted on social media since last weekend showed passengers at airports in Gatwick, Manchester, and Bristol caught up in lengthy queues of up to five hours, with some even missing their flights.
The last-minute cancellation of many flights has only added to the misery of people desperate to fly abroad. Easyjet recently announced that they would be cutting more than 200 flights, and today, TUI has also said that it will be cancelling hundreds of flights out of Manchester in June.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.