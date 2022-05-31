Ryanair issues a warning to passengers who have flights booked

By Chris King • 31 May 2022 • 22:17

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

Passengers who have booked flights with Ryanair have been sent emails warning them how to avoid problems.

Ryanair has today, Tuesday, May 31, sent an email to all passengers who have flights booked with them, according to thesun.co.uk. This communication has been made in an effort to assist customers and help them to avoid some of the horrendous situations at both check-in and airport security that passengers have reported over the last few days.

It should be pointed out though that Ryanair have not been caught up in these events, and appear to have come through it unscathed. This is unlike TUI, British Airways, and Easyjet, all of whom have had to cancel hundreds of flights. As a result, many families have suffered terribly from the ensuing airport chaos.

“Please arrive at the airport three hours prior to the departure of your Ryanair flight as we are experiencing security delays at the airport”, read the email from Ryanair. It added: “Please note, that our boarding gates close 30 minutes prior to the departure of your flight”.

Images posted on social media since last weekend showed passengers at airports in Gatwick, Manchester, and Bristol caught up in lengthy queues of up to five hours, with some even missing their flights.

The last-minute cancellation of many flights has only added to the misery of people desperate to fly abroad. Easyjet recently announced that they would be cutting more than 200 flights, and today, TUI has also said that it will be cancelling hundreds of flights out of Manchester in June.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.