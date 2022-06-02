By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 8:57
BREAKING: Russian soldiers reportedly kidnapping civilians in Ukraine and demanding ransoms. Image: Twitter @ServiceSsu
According to the Security Service of Ukraine, “Russian soldiers have been kidnapping men en masse in the temporarily occupied territories and have been demanding ransoms”.
“The amount for ‘return to normal life’ depends on the family’s wealth and ranges from 10 to 30 thousand US dollars,” according to the SBU.
“This is evidenced by new interceptions, as well as operational information of the SBU, obtained from the temporarily occupied territories.”
The Security Service then outlined the communications they had intercepted.
“For example, here are some appeals of citizens to the so-called “temporary military administration of Russia” in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region:
“The answer to all these questions is about the same, that they are not solved by phone.
“And already on arrival to relatives “name their price” and the auction begins.
“The SBU systematically records the crimes of the occupiers and their accomplices.”
Ukraine’s Security Service has been releasing intercepted communications since the start of the war in Ukraine and in correspondence between Russian soldiers, it was recently revealed that they were surviving off eating dogs to survive – due to the “Russian army having no logistics, meaning products simply can not be delivered.”
One soldier said to another: “Everything is crazy. We are sheltered as young people. We eat dogs, there is nothing to eat. Today we ate a Yorkshire Terrier.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
