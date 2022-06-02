By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 8:57

BREAKING: Russian soldiers reportedly kidnapping civilians in Ukraine and demanding ransoms. Image: Twitter @ServiceSsu

UKRAINE’S Security Service reported on Thursday, June 2 that they had intercepted communications that suggested Russian soldiers have been kidnapping civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and demanding ransoms for their return.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, “Russian soldiers have been kidnapping men en masse in the temporarily occupied territories and have been demanding ransoms”.

“The amount for ‘return to normal life’ depends on the family’s wealth and ranges from 10 to 30 thousand US dollars,” according to the SBU.

“This is evidenced by new interceptions, as well as operational information of the SBU, obtained from the temporarily occupied territories.”

The Security Service then outlined the communications they had intercepted.

“For example, here are some appeals of citizens to the so-called “temporary military administration of Russia” in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region:

“Your guys just arrived from the commandant’s office, locked my husband in the trunk and took him away. No documents provided, nothing anywhere…

Twisted, loaded into the trunk. The car was taken away, the motorblock ли they said they were from the police…

My husband was taken away from me and told that he had been taken to Melitopol to join the 58th Army or the 58th Army had taken him away. Как мне быть? ..

“The answer to all these questions is about the same, that they are not solved by phone.

“And already on arrival to relatives “name their price” and the auction begins.

“The SBU systematically records the crimes of the occupiers and their accomplices.”

Російські загарбники масово викрадають чоловіків на тимчасово окупованих територіях і вимагають викуп Сума за «повернення до нормального життя» залежить від статків родини і коливається у межах від 10 до 30 тис. доларів США. ➡️ https://t.co/gWtMkjtyRT pic.twitter.com/eXVIkRj97q — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 2, 2022

Ukraine’s Security Service has been releasing intercepted communications since the start of the war in Ukraine and in correspondence between Russian soldiers, it was recently revealed that they were surviving off eating dogs to survive – due to the “Russian army having no logistics, meaning products simply can not be delivered.”

One soldier said to another: “Everything is crazy. We are sheltered as young people. We eat dogs, there is nothing to eat. Today we ate a Yorkshire Terrier.”