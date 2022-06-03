By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 14:19
20,000 missing letters found after postman stashed them in Spanish house
The letters were found in plastic bags scattered in different rooms of the property, located in Calle Mayor in the town of Biar, Alicante, Spain as reported by El Periódico de Villena, the local newspaper.
The incident was reported the same day to those in charge of the local Post Office, who filed a complaint at the headquarters of the Guardia Civil in Villena.
The agents have opened an investigation and the post office officials have already collected the letters.
So far, all the evidence points to the letters being “sent”between the years 2000 and 2012 and, it seems, they all had their origin and destination in the Alicante capital.
The investigation suggests that the house was owned by a former postman who left the post office in 2012.
Among the letters that were not delivered, there are invoices and commercial communications, as well as personal letters, in general, ordinary non-urgent and non-certified mail.
