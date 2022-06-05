By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 June 2022 • 11:00

Breaking News: Philippines raises alert level as volcano spews ash cloud

The alert level for Mount Bulusan in the Philippines has been raised to level one after the volcano spewed an ash cloud, following 24 hours of seismic activity.

The alert level was raised on Sunday, June 5 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology which said that the area should be avoided. Level One, the lowest on the five-level scale, means that the volcano is currently in abnormal condition and that further seismic activity could be expected.

A statement issued by the Institute and reported by Reuters said that In the 24 hours before the eruption, 77 volcanic earthquakes were recorded. The head of the institute Renato Solidum described Bulusan’s eruption as “phreatic”, or steam-driven.

He told Reuters: “The precaution is the same, no entry in the 4 km radius permanent danger zone, and of course, one has to be protected from ash fall if there will be ash fall in the area, like wearing of masks or staying indoors.”

Bulusan, which last erupted in June 2017, is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.

The last major eruption in the country will be fresh in the minds of many residents, with Mount Pinatubo, on Luzon island, burying dozens of villages under tonnes of mud in 1991. More than 800 people died, mostly from diseases in crowded evacuation camps.

The Philippines, which is in the Pacific “ring of fire” has an advanced alert system that constantly monitors seismic activity and is able to forewarn residents of impending eruptions and ash clouds.

