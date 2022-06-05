By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 June 2022 • 22:37

Javea orders closure of Granadella Cove restaurant that is not licensed Image Tripadvisor

The Town Council of Javea (Xabia) has ordered the closure of another restaurant that is not licensed, this time in the beauty spot Granadella Cove.

The order issued on June 4 follows the closure of a number of restaurants on the Arenal beach last week, also for operating without a licence.

El Rosita, the restaurant in question, was granted a picnic licence in 1983 which also included use of the existing buildings. However, the owners exceeded the limit of the licence by developing the buildings further, adding a restaurant and a takeaway.

At no time did the owners obtain approval for the expansion of the property or the business, which means that they are now required to stop operating and to return the premises to their original state. The additions to the building will now have to be demolished and the land returned to the same state it was in 39 years ago when the picnic licence was granted.

The original premises consisted of a ground floor totalling 40 square metres, a 53.95 square metre terrace and a picnic site.

Should the owners fail to close the business and take the necessary action to return the premises to their original state within 10 days, the local police will be instructed to close and cordon off the premises.

It is not known whether the owners will appeal or what action they will take, but for visitors to the Granadella Cove the closure of the facility to buy basic food and drink items will be considered a loss.

