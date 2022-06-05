Real Madrid confirm coach Pablo Laso hospitalised after suffering heart attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 June 2022 • 16:28
Real Madrid confirm coach Pablo Laso hospitalised after heart attack. Image: @Blancos_Global/ Twitter
On Sunday, June 5, the club were forced to issue a statement after the head coach of Real Madrid Basketball Club, Pablo Laso, was rushed to hospital following a heart attack at the age of 54.
European Champions Real Madrid FC wrote: “Real Madrid C. F. confirm our coach Pablo Laso has been admitted to the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of this morning.”
Laso, a former Spanish professional basketball player, has been head coach of the Madrid side since 2011 and has led the team to two EuroLeague Championships.
As a player, Laso played in 61 games with the senior Spanish national team, playing at the EuroBasket 1989, the 1994 FIBA World Championship, and the EuroBasket 1995.
Tributes have flooded social media after the news of his heart attack was announced.
“We are sorry upon hearing latest health problem of Real Madrid Head Coach Pablo Laso. We wish speedy recovery for Mr. Laso.”
“Our thoughts are with our basketball team’s manager Pablo Laso who suffered a myocardial infarction earlier today…Get well soon.”
“Much encouragement, Pablo Laso! The world of basketball is with you. I wish you a speedy recovery.”
“All the strength in the world for Pablo Laso.”
“Our most sincere encouragement to Pablo Laso, we wish him a very speedy recovery.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
