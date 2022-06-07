Katie Price has dodged jail for a third time after being given a last-minute reprieve

By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2022 • 18:04

Katie Price with ex-husband, Peter Andre. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A last-minute postponement today, June 7, means Katie Price has dodged jail for the third time

Katie Price was due to attend the Royal Court of Justice this morning at 10:30an CET to explain to a judge why she has failed to repay millions of pounds owed to creditors

For reasons unknown, the hearing was adjourned at the last minute with her solicitors giving no excuses for the ex-glamour model’s no show before the court, according to Mail Online.

A spokesman for the Royal Court of Justice said the case had been ‘vacated’ with a new date for a hearing to be arranged.

It is the third time that the mum of five, who is already facing a jail sentence over breaching a restraining order, has successfully put off appearing before a bankruptcy judge.

Despite facing a huge amount of debt, Katie has continued to portray a luxurious lifestyle by going on seemingly unending exotic holidays with her current boyfriend Carl Woods.

The ex-glamour model, reality TV actress and businesswoman KatiePrice was once worth £45m (€53M), now she is better known for her law flouting and plastic surgery.

However, she was declared bankrupt in 2019. The original agreement was that she would pay £12,000 (€14,125) a month to creditors through an individual voluntary arrangement. Allegedly she has failed to keep to her side of the agreement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.