BREAKING NEWS: Boxer Simiso Buthelezi dies following brain injury in fight Credit: Twitter @momentoviral

Boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died in hospital following a brain injury sustained during a boxing match on Sunday, June, 5, in Durban, South Africa.

Boxer Simiso Buthelezi sustained his brain injury in defeat that went viral, due to the fighter throwing punched at thin air and fighting an “invisible opponent” before being stopped by the referee.

A statement issued jointly by Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family read:

“It is with great sadness for Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family to announce the passing away of Mr. Simiso Buthelezi who passed away last night the 7th June 2022 at hospital in Durban.”

“Boxing South Africa will conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results of that medical review.”

“The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa acknowledges warm words of condolences of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.”

“The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa will in due course make announcement on funeral arrangements.”

“Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family wishes to request members of the public and the media to give them space while mourning the passing away of this great boxer who was exemplary both outside and inside the ring.”

The fight in which he sustained his injury went viral online with one user posting:

“A boxing referee had to stop the fight after South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi lost his sense of direction (and the fight) and started throwing punches in the air. 😳😔”

Un árbitro de boxeo tuvo que parar la pelea después de que el boxeador sudafricano Simiso Buthelezi perdiera el sentido de la orientación (y el combate) y empezara a soltar puñetazos en el aire. 😳😔 pic.twitter.com/oP5VuObPCs — ☛ Momentos Virales ☛ (@momentoviral) June 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @momentoviral

