Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, June 7, show a slight drop in the incidence rate

By Chris King • 08 June 2022 • 2:38

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

A slight drop in the incidence rate is shown by the latest Covid numbers in Spain published by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, June 7, compiled with data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 33,293 new cases of coronavirus have been registered since the last report on Friday, June 3.

Tuesday’s total shows a slight drop in cases compared to the 33,992 recorded on the same day last week, of which approximately half (17,499) have occurred in people older than 60 years. According to official statistics, since the start of the pandemic, the total number of infections in Spain has reached 12,436,538.

In the last 14 days, the average accumulated incidence rate in people over 60 years of age stands at 586.71 per 100,000, compared to 617.92 on Friday, June 3. In the past two weeks, a total of 72,271 positives have been registered in this age group.

Another 117 deaths have been added to today’s report, compared to 152 last Tuesday, May 31. Data collected by the Ministry of Health shows that 106,914 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain. In the last week, 194 people with a confirmed positive have died.

Currently, there are 6,761 patients hospitalised and positive for COVID-19 throughout Spain (6,481 on Friday 3), with 322 in the ICU (325 on Friday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.48 per cent (5.25 per cent on Friday), while in ICUs it is 3.62 per cent (3.65 per cent on Friday).

Between May 28 and June 3, the autonomous communities carried out 154,133 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age, of which 76,938 were PCR, and another 77,195 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,251.28.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 29.23 per cent, up from 28.49 per cent on Friday, June 3. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

___________________________________________________________

