By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 7:29

Shock as secondary school student in the UK dies suddenly. Image: Blackburn Central High School (BCHS)/ Facebook

TRAGIC news hit the community of Blackburn late on Wednesday, June 8, after it was revealed that a secondary school pupil had died suddenly.

The Year 11 student, who attended Blackburn Central High School (BCHS), died suddenly, according to local reports. No further details on the death have been released.

The school’s headteacher asked for privacy at this time and expressed her sadness at learning of the death of one of their ‘family’.

Mrs Shanaz Hussain said: “We have tragically lost a much-loved member of our Blackburn Central High School family.

“Our heartfelt prayers, sympathies and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the pupil and we will be supporting them in any way we can,” she said.

Year 11 students in the UK – aged between 15 and 16 – are currently sitting their GCSE exams. Students and staff at the school have been offered support from the school’s counsellors, according to Mrs Hussain.

The headteacher added: “We are a close-knit school and this is also extremely upsetting for our whole school community. We will do all that we can to help and support young people and staff who will obviously be deeply affected by this saddest of news today and during the difficult days ahead.

“I want all students and staff to know that extensive support will be available from our own counsellors, and support is also being made available from Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council and IMO Charity.

“We will be planning a memorial in due course, and we ask that the privacy of all our students and staff is respected during this difficult time.”

The news of the young student’s death comes a few months after tragedy struck another UK school.

On Monday, March 28, a young boy – aged between 11 and 12-years-old – died of a suspected ‘heart attack’ at school.

The boy collapsed during lunchtime at Shoeburyness High School in Essex and despite two ambulances, three ambulance officers and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance being dispatched to the scene, the year 7 pupil died a few hours later.

