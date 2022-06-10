Torremolinos man arrested for inventing a crime of credit card fraud

As indicated by the National Police in a statement today, Friday, June 10, police officers arrested a 42-year-old man in the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos for his alleged involvement in a crime of simulation, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

The investigation was carried out by officers from Torremolinos Police Station, which subsequently led to the arrest of this man. He had reportedly denounced that, after reviewing his bank account, he had observed several charges, for a total amount of €4,022.73 , which he could not have made.

Investigations established that the alleged victim would have been the author of the reported financial transactions.

According to the complaint filed by the injured party in the Malaga town of Fuengirola, unknown persons would have made those unauthorised charges to his account, using a bank card he owned.

During the proceedings carried out, the police officers contacted those responsible for the different establishments where, presumably, the crimes had been committed. They immediately noticed contradictions regarding the statements made by the alleged victim.

Finally, the complainant was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime of simulation. The facts are known by the Court of First Instance and Instruction No3 of Torremolinos.

