Bather in critical condition after jumping five metres onto rocks in Ibiza

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 3:28
Image of Cala Salada in Ibiza.
Credit: Google maps - Bruna Baldocchi.
According to SAMU 061, a 30-year-old man of foreign nationality is in a critical condition in hospital after attempting to jump into the sea in the Ibizan municipality of San Antonio. It is believed the man misjudged his jump and fell a distance of around five metres onto some rocks in Cala Salada.
A lifeguard on duty at the beach at the time notified the emergency services of the incident at around 3:55pm, requesting medical assistance, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
An advanced life support SAMU 061 ambulance from San Antonio was mobilised. It was joined by the new basic life support ambulance based in the municipality of Sant Agusti, which entered service only a few days ago.
The victim was eventually rescued by boat, and medics treated him on land, where he was reportedly splinted. As a result of the fall, he is thought to have suffered multiple injuries with possible spinal cord injury. An ambulance transferred the patient to the Policlinica Nuestra Señora del Rosario where he was reportedly admitted with a critical prognosis.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.