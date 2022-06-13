Bather in critical condition after jumping five metres onto rocks in Ibiza

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 3:28

Image of Cala Salada in Ibiza. Credit: Google maps - Bruna Baldocchi.

After misjudging a five-metre jump into the sea and hitting some rocks, a bather is in a critical condition in hospital in Ibiza.

According to SAMU 061, a 30-year-old man of foreign nationality is in a critical condition in hospital after attempting to jump into the sea in the Ibizan municipality of San Antonio. It is believed the man misjudged his jump and fell a distance of around five metres onto some rocks in Cala Salada.

A lifeguard on duty at the beach at the time notified the emergency services of the incident at around 3:55pm, requesting medical assistance, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

An advanced life support SAMU 061 ambulance from San Antonio was mobilised. It was joined by the new basic life support ambulance based in the municipality of Sant Agusti, which entered service only a few days ago.

The victim was eventually rescued by boat, and medics treated him on land, where he was reportedly splinted. As a result of the fall, he is thought to have suffered multiple injuries with possible spinal cord injury. An ambulance transferred the patient to the Policlinica Nuestra Señora del Rosario where he was reportedly admitted with a critical prognosis.

___________________________________________________________

