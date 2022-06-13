By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 13:41

New Ukrainian sea route bypassing Russian blockade sees ship arrive in Spain Credit: Creative Commons

A new Ukrainian sea route bypassing the Russian blockade of Ukrainian trade has opened in the Baltic Sea, with the arrival of “Alppila” in the port of A Coruña, Spain, on Monday, June 13.

The new Ukrainian sea route saw a ship transporting a cargo of 18,000 tonnes of maize arrive in Spain’s San Diego dock, as reported by Lainformacion.

The ship is docked in Spanish waters awaiting the maize to be unloaded and sent to various livestock feed factories across the nation.

The Galician Association of Compound Feed Manufacturers explained that the feed industry has been noticeably hit during these months of war in which Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

The new route has allowed grain to reach the Polish port of Swinoujscie from the Ukrainian borders with Romania.

The ship then set sail for the Galician port, making way for what is expected to be a new route for Ukrainian cargoes all summer long.

The Baltic Sea route aims to help overcome agricultural market losses as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

These changes in the agricultural market follow a request from Mediterranean countries to unblock Ukrainian grain. Food ministers expressed their concern about the potential food catastrophe at the 1st Ministerial Meeting on the Food Crisis on Wednesday.

