Torremolinos swimmer Carmen Balbuena sets a new Andalucian record

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 20:25

Image of the swimming pool at Granada UGR. Credit: Google maps - Aleš Gába

Carmen Balbuena, a local swimmer from the Malaga town of Torremolinos has set a new Andalucian record in the 50m butterfly.

As reported today, Monday, June 13, by Torremolinos Town Council, Carmen Balbuena, the local swimmer from the Malaga town, managed this Saturday, June 11, to set a new absolute Andalucian record in the 50-metre butterfly with a time of 27.25. Ms Balbuena competes with the Inacua Malaga Swimming Sports Club.

She achieved this time during the Andalucian Club Cup that was held in the 25-metre swimming pool of the Granada Faculty of Sports Sciences. Balbuena, in addition to obtaining first position in the 50m butterfly, also achieved first place in the 200m butterfly.

The 23-year-old swimmer also produced some performances in the four relay events in which she participated, obtaining second place in all of them. Thus, she climbed to second place on the podium in the 4 × 50 freestyle, 4 × 100 freestyle, 4 × 50 IM, and 4 × 100 IM.

Carmen Balbuena’s performance contributed to her club’s third place overall, behind Navial de Cordoba, and Churriana, who brilliantly won the joint First Division classification.

After the Andalucian Club Cup, the local athlete will take part in the Absolute Andalucian Swimming Championship that will take place in Torremolinos from July 1st to 3rd. The swimmer will compete in the Virgen del Carmen pool in the three distances of her speciality, the butterfly.

Thus, she will be present in the 50, 100, and 200 metres competitions, in which she surely starts as one of the favourites to get on the podium.

___________________________________________________________

