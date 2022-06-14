HM The Queen pulls out of Royal Ascot

EU threatens UK over plans to override Northern Ireland protocol Close
By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2022 • 14:33

Queen Elizabeth II at Chatham House in 2014. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

THE QUEEN will not be attending Royal Ascot today because of ongoing mobility issues according to the Daily Mail today, June 14

Royal Ascot is finally here – and the weather is perfect for what looks set to be a blockbuster week of action.
 
The Queen has attended all the royal meetings since she took to the throne in 1952, excluding one in 2020 which was held behind closed doors.
 
Prince Charles and Camilla will be taking her place in the carriage procession.
 
The monarch has been forced to cancel many public engagements over the past few months due to health issues.
According to Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma, Director of Neurology, at Fortis Hospital Noida, “episodic mobility problem means transient difficulty in agility and gait which means the condition lasts or continues for a short period of time.”
“Episodic refers to anything that happens once in a while rather than on a regular basis. Unsteadiness while walking, trouble getting in and out of a chair, or falls are examples of mobility difficulties.”
 
“This doesn’t happen regularly but occasionally. This is called episodic mobility. The most common reasons for episodic mobility are weakness and discomfort in major joints. This is a frequent health disease that occurs in old age, generally after a long and active life.”
 
 

