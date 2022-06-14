By Guest Writer • 14 June 2022 • 13:21

Launch of the Malagueños por Ukraine campaign Credit: Malaga Chamber of Commerce

MALAGUEÑOS POR UKRAINE is a new project to raise funds for Ukraine and is a joint promotion between the Malaga Chamber of Commerce, Fundación Bisturí Solidario and the Maydan-Malaga Association.

Representatives of all three organisations were present at a launch ceremony in Malaga Capital and the first fund raising event will be a charity canapé and cocktail party to be held at the Malaga College of Doctors from 9.30pm on June 25.

Entry is by donation of €50 per person attending and there will be a number of Ukrainians present who will share their culture and traditions with guests as well as a live performance by the band Radio Hits.

Reservations may be made by calling 655 911 391 and payments (or donations) to ES29 21030234630030012984.

The Maydan Association was formed in 2014 with the purpose of helping to establish a Ukrainian presence on the Costa del Sol allowing its’ members to share their customs and stories.

With the Russian invasion, it has also become an aid association for both refugees who have arrived in the city, as well as a vehicle for humanitarian aid to those in need and regularly ships food and medical equipment from its Malaga and Marbella bases to Ukraine.

The three guiding lights behind this campaign are Céssar Ramírez of Bisturí Solidario, Sergio Cuberas of the Chamber of Commerce and Maryana Kasiv of the Maydan-Malaga Association.

Thank you for reading ‘Malagueños por Ukraine is a new project to raise funds for Ukraine’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.