By Matthew Roscoe • 15 June 2022 • 9:36

Ukraine kills HUNDREDS more as Russian combat losses revealed as of June 15. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Wednesday, June 15, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced the biggest death toll of Russian soldiers in one day, with around 250 more soldiers from Russia killed by Ukrainian forces.

This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 32,750.

Another 25 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, June 14, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Six more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 12 more vehicles and fuel tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian cruise missiles, which have risen by four. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 129.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 15.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 15.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/0EwWLCVXy0 pic.twitter.com/TGpCSQ3nrU — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 15, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Tuesday, June 14 in the Bahmut and Severodonetsk direction – which has almost completely been taken by Russian forces as Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been forced to bunker down under the city’s Azot Chemical Plant.

A detailed breakdown of the 112th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 25 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3528 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of six more Russian tanks means that Putin’s army has now lost 1440 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed 12 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, taking to total destroyed by Ukrainian forces to 2485.

