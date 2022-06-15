By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 16:41

Almeria's tapas route kicks off with over 50 bars taking part Credit: Twitter @aytoalm

Almeria kicked off the celebration of its tapas route on World Tapas Day, Wednesday, June 15 with a traditional toast at the starting point of the route, set to take place from June 16 to July 3.

Almeria has 47 bars and restaurants located in its capital, as well as four in the general province set to take part in the beloved Tapas route, as reported by Diario de Almeria.

Carlos Sánchez, Promotion Councillor of Almeria pointed out that “there is plenty of time to enjoy what our bars offer us: quality, respect, product, good prices and that Almerian flavour”.

María Luisa Cruz, Deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, reportedly stated that Almeria “are exporters of health throughout Europe and through the Sabores Almería brand and the Provincial Council, so we are supporting these producers from all over the province.”

“We are committed to this charitable purpose that benefits several associations that are going to benefit from this action”.

Pedro Sánchez-Fortún, President of Ashal, thanked the institutional support for all the initiatives organised by the association and encouraged people to “enjoy the more than 50 establishments that are celebrating this day”.

The Tapas route helps to highlight Almeria’s gastronomy as well as to boost the recovery of its hotel and catering sector, which suffered greatly during the pandemic.

