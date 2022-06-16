Dénia Hospital ups kidney dialysis support for the summer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 June 2022 • 22:19

Kidney dialysis-machine- image kidneyfund.org

The hospital in Dénia has added an extra kidney dialysis shift in the Hemodialysis Unit for the summer.

Announced on June 16, the hospital said that a third shift will now be provided on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6.30 to 11.30 pm, allowing an additional 20 patients to receive treatment each week.

Up until now, there have been two shifts on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and three on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays providing a peak capacity of 120 patients. Currently, there are 97 receiving treatment in hospital with a further three receiving treatment at home.

According to Dr. Fernando Ramos, Head of Nephrology, the number of patients requiring treatment rose by more than 50 per cent in the first half of the year. This he puts down to the end of the Covid-19 restrictions and the increased number of people travelling.

The increase in kidney dialysis support for the summer is necessary to cope with the additional kidney disease cases requiring treatment over the holiday period, although the hospital believes that extended sessions may be needed permanently given the growth in cases.

